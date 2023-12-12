First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 6,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

FCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

