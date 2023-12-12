Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Lowered by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up approximately 6.0% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 75.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

