Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

About Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

