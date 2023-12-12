Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
