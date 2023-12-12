Frontline plc (FRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Frontline has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Frontline Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 982,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Frontline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Frontline by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

