Frontline plc (FRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 29th

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Frontline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

FRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Frontline has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

