G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

