Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

