Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

