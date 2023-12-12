General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.