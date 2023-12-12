George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$193.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WN shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 27.34%.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
