Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

GWRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

