Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,915 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.81% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 238,338 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GRCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gracell Biotechnologies

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.