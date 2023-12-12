Gray Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $293.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

