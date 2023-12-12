Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

