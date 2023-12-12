Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,464,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the period. Grocery Outlet comprises 2.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $44,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

