Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Raises Dividend to $2.16 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 2.1589 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has increased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $12.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.91. 2,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $6,691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 462.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.