Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stake Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 180.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.20% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.64. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,376. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $314.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $5.7115 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

