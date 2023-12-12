Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

GOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 133,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,148. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

