Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 191,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

