Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.26-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of HAE opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 262.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

