Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

NYSE HAE opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 262.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

