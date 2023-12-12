HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.1 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.

Shares of HCP opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,408 shares of company stock worth $12,792,059. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

