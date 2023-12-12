HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Lowered to $27.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCP

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,408 shares of company stock worth $12,792,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.