HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Lowered to $27.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.36.
HashiCorp Price Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,408 shares of company stock worth $12,792,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.