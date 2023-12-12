Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.01. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.23 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7198661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.