Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 449,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

