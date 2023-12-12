Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $186.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

