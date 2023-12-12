Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 29th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand



Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.



