Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Position Boosted by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises approximately 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $32,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

