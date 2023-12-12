Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT opened at $23.72 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $254.75 million, a PE ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -117.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 66.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

