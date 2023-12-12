Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.36 and a 200-day moving average of $308.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

