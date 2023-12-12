Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 28.250- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 28.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.16.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.53. 442,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,723. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.48 and a 200 day moving average of $482.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

