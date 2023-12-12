Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 28.250- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 28.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.16.

Shares of HUM traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,467. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

