Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $54.37 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

