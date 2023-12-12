InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,138 shares of company stock worth $48,603,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.