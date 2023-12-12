InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

