Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Insmed Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,850,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,150,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

