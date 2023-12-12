Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE VLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

