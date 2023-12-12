Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ remained flat at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,955. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

