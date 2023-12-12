Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 50,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

