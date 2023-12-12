Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,275. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

