Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.55 on Friday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The company had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 2.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 679,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 604,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 348,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

