IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $6,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $255,541.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,978 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,709. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $528.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

