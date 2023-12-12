Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 167.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 236.4%.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

