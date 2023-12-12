Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $11.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on Iris Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
Iris Energy Price Performance
Iris Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.