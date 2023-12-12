Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $11.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Iris Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iris Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 269,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.