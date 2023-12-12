iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 274.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

