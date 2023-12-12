iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS DIVB traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 49,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $264.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

