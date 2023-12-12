iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

IWD stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

