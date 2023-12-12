iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,368.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.14. 44,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,862. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.