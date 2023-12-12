Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

