Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

